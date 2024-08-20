Adapter T

Perfect for connecting to Kärcher Home & Garden high-pressure hoses fitted with a clip: The hose adapter for the telescopic spray lance.

The hose adapter enables the telescopic spray lance to be connected to a hose with a clip (without Quick Connect) quickly and easily.

Features and benefits
Adapter for telescopic spray lance trigger gun and hose (without Quick Connect)
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 131 x 28 x 35
Compatible machines