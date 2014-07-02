Add on kits

Kärcher Attachment kit for transport

Attachment kit for transport

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Kärcher Wheel mounting kit

Wheel mounting kit

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Kärcher Flame monitoring attachment kit

Flame monitoring attachment kit

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Kärcher Water filter set

Water filter set

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Kärcher Set of puncture-proof wheels

Set of puncture-proof wheels

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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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