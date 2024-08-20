With the anti-twist adapter from Kärcher, you enjoy more freedom of movement and comfort when working with the pressure washer. Eliminate bothersome loops in the high-pressure hose, which may cause tripping during use and become an obstacle for storage. Simply turn the adapter manually to effortlessly eliminate loops. The adapter can be subsequently integrated simply and rapidly to upgrade your high-pressure hose. It is compatible with all high-pressure hoses with a Quick Connect adapter on the gun. Guaranteed rotation function through use of brass. Suitable for all devices of classes K 4 to K 7.