Ash filter/coarse dirt filter Basic

Coarse dirt/ash filter for cleaning fireplaces, tiled stoves, barbecues, sauna ovens, etc., as well as removing coarse dirt.

Coarse dirt/ash filter comprising 20-l metal container and 1-m long, flexible metal suction hose. Ash and other dirt is filtered via a fine wire mesh. The coarse dirt/ash filter is recommended in particular for cleaning fireplaces, tiled stoves, barbecues, sauna heaters, etc., and can also be used for removing coarse dirt.

Features and benefits
Made from metal
  • Robust, hard-wearing, durable
  • Flame-resistant; heat-resistant
  • For ash
Fine wire grid
  • In order to retain coarse dirt and ash
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 2,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 320 x 320 x 380
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Workshop
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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