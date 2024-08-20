The battery status can be viewed at a glance thanks to innovative Real Time Technology: The integrated LCD display shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level, depending on which device you are using. The lithium-ion cells guarantee consistent performance and prevent self-discharge and memory effect (loss of capacity due to frequent partial discharge). The 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all devices on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.