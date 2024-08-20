Battery Power 36/25

36 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD display to indicate battery level. Suitable for use in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.

The 36 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology and an LCD display, the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level – depending on the device used – are always available at a glance. Efficient lithium-ion cells provide consistent performance and ensure that the battery does not self-discharge or lose capacity due to frequent partial discharging (memory effect). Pleasant soft-touch casing elements ensure the battery does not slip, even on smooth or tilted surfaces.

Features and benefits
Battery Power 36/25: Innovative Real Time Technology
Innovative Real Time Technology
The integrated LCD screen shows the remaining runtime, remaining charging time and charging state at all times.
Battery Power 36/25: 36 V Kärcher battery platform
36 V Kärcher battery platform
For use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices. For use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform devices.
Battery Power 36/25: Powerful lithium-ion cells
Powerful lithium-ion cells
The lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
  • Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX 5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
  • Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
  • Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
  • Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
  • Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 36
Capacity (Ah) 2,5
Energy (Wh) 90
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 134 x 88 x 73
Battery Power 36/25
Battery Power 36/25

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221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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