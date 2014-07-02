Connecting sleeves

Kärcher Y-adapter kit

Y-adapter kit

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Kärcher Connection adapter C ID (clip to cone)

Connection adapter C ID (clip to cone)

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Kärcher Connection adapter for power tools, clip connection

Connection adapter for power tools, clip connection

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Kärcher Adapter for electric power tools, screwable

Adapter for electric power tools, screwable

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Kärcher Expansion pieces (tube -> nozzle)

Expansion pieces (tube -> nozzle)

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Kärcher Reducing sleeves

Reducing sleeves

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Kärcher Reduction/expansion adapter kit

Reduction/expansion adapter kit

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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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