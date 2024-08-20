The cup foam lance Advanced 2 is designed specially for our high-pressure cleaners without servo control, which have a flow rate of 700 to 800 l/h. Its robust main body made of high-quality Ecobrass also allows the use of aggressive cleaning agents, which can be dosed precisely in 3 stages. An integrated shutter effectively prevents unintentional adjustment of the cleaning agent dosing unit, whereas the spray angle can be flexibly adjusted. In addition, the foam lance has an ergonomic and particularly stable cleaning agent container with large filler opening and an additional gripping option at the neck.