Cup foam lance Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h

Developed for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners without servo control: The cup foam lance Advanced 2 impresses with a main body made of Ecobrass for use with aggressive cleaning agents.

The cup foam lance Advanced 2 is designed specially for our high-pressure cleaners without servo control, which have a flow rate of 700 to 800 l/h. Its robust main body made of high-quality Ecobrass also allows the use of aggressive cleaning agents, which can be dosed precisely in 3 stages. An integrated shutter effectively prevents unintentional adjustment of the cleaning agent dosing unit, whereas the spray angle can be flexibly adjusted. In addition, the foam lance has an ergonomic and particularly stable cleaning agent container with large filler opening and an additional gripping option at the neck.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 700 - 800
Nozzle size ( ) 45
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Dosage (%) 1 - 2 - 4
Tank capacity (l) 1
Temperature (°C) max. 60
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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