Detail nozzle

Ideal for cleaning in crevices, corners, edges and other difficult to reach areas. Together with the round brush, the applications are numerous.

Ideal for cleaning in crevices, corners, edges and other difficult to reach areas. Together with the round brush, ideal for numerous uses in kitchens, bathrooms and WCs. Makes cleaning in crevices easy.

Features and benefits
Attachment for accessories
  • Attachment for brushes, power nozzle and extension
Curved shape
  • Better accessibility of places difficult to reach
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 50 x 40

Videos

Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Carpets
  • Blinds/roller shutters
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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