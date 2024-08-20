Dirt blaster, large, 055/060

The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.

The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 300
Pressure (bar) max. 300
Temperature (°C) max. 85
Nozzle size ( ) 55 / 60
Size large
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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