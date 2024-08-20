Wet/dry floor nozzle, DN 40, width 360 mm

For wet and dry vacuuming of fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids: plastic floor nozzle with rollers, 360 mm width and nominal size DN 40. Includes brush strips and squeegees.

For removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: wet/dry floor nozzle in DN 40 made of robust plastic with a width of 360 millimetres, brush strips, squeegees and side rollers.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 360
Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 370 x 190 x 75

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