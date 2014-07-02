Dry ice cleaning

Kärcher Middle class

Middle class

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Kärcher Super class

Super class

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Kärcher Nozzle accessories

Nozzle accessories

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Kärcher Blasting hose, compressed air hose

Blasting hose, compressed air hose

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Kärcher Protective equipment

Protective equipment

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Kärcher Mounting kits and other accessories

Mounting kits and other accessories

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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