EASY!Force Ex

Approved for use in hazardous areas, designed for fatigueless working: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet and reduces the holding force for the operator to zero.

Safe, durable and very convenient: The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun does not fail to impress - even when used in explosion proof hazardous areas. The full ceramic valve lasts 5 times longer compared to other high-pressure guns on the market. The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun ensures effortless operation by using the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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