EASY!Force Food

Perfect for the food industry: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun with full ceramic valve enables fatigueless working due to virtually zero holding force for the operator.

By using the recoil force of the high-pressure jet, the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, approved for use in the food industry, reduces the holding force for the operator to zero. The ball and sealing seat of the valve, made of a robust ceramic material, are resistant to every conceivable foreign particle. The full ceramic valve ensures a 5 times longer lifetime in comparison to other high-pressure guns.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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