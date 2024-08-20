Facade and solar panel cleaning

Kärcher Brushes

Brushes

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Kärcher Telescopic lances

Telescopic lances

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Kärcher Water softening

Water softening

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Kärcher Hoses

Hoses

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Kärcher Attachment kits and adapters

Attachment kits and adapters

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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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