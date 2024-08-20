FC 5 suction head cover white

Picks up dirt even better than before: the optimised suction head cover for the FC 5. Ideal for all white FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.

The new suction head cover for the white FC 5 puts an end to annoying dust bunnies on the floor. Thanks to the integrated thread lifter and wide air channel, coarse dirt pick-up is even more efficient. The optimised cover is extremely easy to retrofit on all white FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard. This significantly improves the overall cleaning performance of old white FC 5 devices.

Features and benefits
Integrated thread lifter
  • Integrated grooves enable even better pick-up of dust bunnies and other coarse particles.
Wider suction channel
  • Efficient pick-up of larger particles such as hairballs.
Easily interchangeable
  • The new cover on the device is quick and easy to replace.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 100 x 34
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

PRODUCTS RECOMMENDED
LEGAL INFORMATION
工商亮照
CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

scan the QR code for the latest news of Kärcher China
社交媒体
© 2026 Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.