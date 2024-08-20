FC 5 suction head cover white
Picks up dirt even better than before: the optimised suction head cover for the FC 5. Ideal for all white FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.
The new suction head cover for the white FC 5 puts an end to annoying dust bunnies on the floor. Thanks to the integrated thread lifter and wide air channel, coarse dirt pick-up is even more efficient. The optimised cover is extremely easy to retrofit on all white FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard. This significantly improves the overall cleaning performance of old white FC 5 devices.
Features and benefits
Integrated thread lifter
- Integrated grooves enable even better pick-up of dust bunnies and other coarse particles.
Wider suction channel
- Efficient pick-up of larger particles such as hairballs.
Easily interchangeable
- The new cover on the device is quick and easy to replace.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 100 x 34