Floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1
Cleanliness without contact with dirt: With the floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1, the handheld steam cleaner can be quickly transformed into a 2-in-1 steam mop.
From a handheld steam cleaner to a 2-in-1 steam mop in just a few seconds: The practical floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 makes this possible. Simply use the hook-and-loop system to secure the microfibre floor cloth to the floor nozzle EasyFix and connect the nozzle to the two extension tubes (each is 0.5 m) to the SC 1 – and then you can start thoroughly cleaning the hard floor. The floor cleaning set EasyFix is included in the standard scope of supply for the SC 1 EasyFix.
Features and benefits
Simple attachment of the floor cleaning set EasyFix to the SC 1
- The floor nozzle EasyFix can be quickly and effortlessly plugged into the device, along with the steam cleaner tubes.
Convenient hook-and-loop system
- Easy to attach the floor cleaning cloth to the floor nozzle by simply pressing on it.
- No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth
- No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up.
Innovative lamella technology
- Thanks to the lamella, the steam is distributed evenly over the cleaning surface and on the microfibre floor cloth.
Flexible nozzle joint
- Ergonomic and effective cleaning regardless of the user's height.
- Ideal for reaching underneath furniture.
Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
- For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
High-quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|517 x 43 x 40
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Wall tiles