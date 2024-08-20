From a handheld steam cleaner to a 2-in-1 steam mop in just a few seconds: The practical floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 makes this possible. Simply use the hook-and-loop system to secure the microfibre floor cloth to the floor nozzle EasyFix and connect the nozzle to the two extension tubes (each is 0.5 m) to the SC 1 – and then you can start thoroughly cleaning the hard floor. The floor cleaning set EasyFix is included in the standard scope of supply for the SC 1 EasyFix.