Foam nozzle with extra powerful foam effortlessly cleans all types of surfaces, e.g. paint, glass or stone. Ideal for cars, conservatories, garden furniture, facades, stairs, caravans, paths, walls, blinds, patios, drives, etc. Container 0.3 litres. Fill Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle and connect to the gun. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers. Suitable for use with Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.