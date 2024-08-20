FR Classic surface cleaner

The ideal entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for cleaning surfaces indoors and outdoors. With splash guard and up to 150 bar working pressure.

The FR Classic is the entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for splash-proof cleaning of surfaces indoors and outdoors. This machine has an impressive working pressure of up to 150 bar and a water flow rate of 600 litres per hour at 40°C. Note: nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 1,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,1
Compatible machines
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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