FRV 50 ME

Thanks to automatic suction of the waste water, the stainless steel FRV 50 Me surface cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85 °C. The FRV 50 Me features a temperature-resistant 7.5 m polyurethane suction hose. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 1,300 l/h / 85 °C.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17,5
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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