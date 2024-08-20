High-pressure extension hose 7.5 m

High-pressure extension hose for greater versatility. Robust 7.5 m DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced hose, non-kinking with brass connector.

The 7.5 m high-pressure extension hose widens the action radius for greater versatility. The extension hose is textile braiding reinforced and non-kinking with brass connector. The extension hose is simply connected between the high-pressure cleaner and high-pressure hose. The hose can withstand pressures up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60°C and is also suitable for cleaning agent use. Suitable for all K 2 to K 7 high-pressure washers.

Features and benefits
7.5 m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 40
Max. pressure (bar) 140
Length (m) 7,5
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 65
Compatible machines