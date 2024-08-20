High-pressure extension hose 7.5 m
High-pressure extension hose for greater versatility. Robust 7.5 m DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced hose, non-kinking with brass connector.
The 7.5 m high-pressure extension hose widens the action radius for greater versatility. The extension hose is textile braiding reinforced and non-kinking with brass connector. The extension hose is simply connected between the high-pressure cleaner and high-pressure hose. The hose can withstand pressures up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60°C and is also suitable for cleaning agent use. Suitable for all K 2 to K 7 high-pressure washers.
Features and benefits
7.5 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Max. pressure (bar)
|140
|Length (m)
|7,5
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 65