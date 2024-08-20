High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

10 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 6, suitable up to 250 bar.

10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 6/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 6
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 10
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,9
Compatible machines
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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

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Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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