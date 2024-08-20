High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

15 m long high-pressure hose, DN 8, with ANTI!Twist and time-saving EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.

15 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 315
Length (m) 15
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,4
High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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