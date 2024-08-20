HK 12 high-pressure hose kit
This accessory kit also contains, in addition to a 12 metre pressure hose, an ergonomical high-pressure gun and a Quick Connect adapter for the K 2 to K 7. The upgrade set is suitable for all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except hose reel machines).
Features and benefits
Adapter
- Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
High-pressure hose
- With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
- For ergonomical working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Length (m)
|12
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|551 x 250 x 250