Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m
Hose reel kit for mounting on unit. The perfect solution for safe and space-saving high-pressure hose storage.
Hose reel kit for mounting on unit. The perfect solution for safe and space-saving high-pressure hose storage. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Also rotates under pressure. Connector: 22 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|30
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,5
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
- Connection hose