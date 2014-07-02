Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m

Hose reel kit for mounting on unit. The perfect solution for safe and space-saving high-pressure hose storage.

Hose reel kit for mounting on unit. The perfect solution for safe and space-saving high-pressure hose storage. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Also rotates under pressure. Connector: 22 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 30
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,5

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
  • Connection hose
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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