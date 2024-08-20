Jet pipe explosion protected only for re, 1050 mm, rotatable

1050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

1050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (bar) 300
Length (mm) 1050
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Handle rotatable
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,9
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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