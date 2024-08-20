Metal crevice nozzle (for ash filter/coarse dirt filter)

Extra-long metal crevice nozzle (360 mm) for removing ash or coarse dirt in areas that are difficult to access. Applications: fireplace, sauna, tiled stove, barbecue, etc.

Extra-long metal crevice nozzle (360 mm) for the effective removal of ash or coarse dirt in areas that are difficult to access. Possible applications include: fireplace, sauna, tiled stove, barbecue, etc. The nozzle is perfect as an additional accessory for the Kärcher ash filter.

Features and benefits
Made from metal
  • Robust, hard-wearing, durable
  • Flame-resistant; heat-resistant
  • For ash
Extra long
  • For hard-to-reach areas.
  • For spaces such as gaps, crevices, cracks, etc.
Walk-behind
  • Easy and practical to use
Specifications

Technical data

Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 360 x 57 x 40
Application areas
  • Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Renovation
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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