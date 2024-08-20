iSolar 400 Advanced
The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush (working width 400 mm) is designed for water flow rates of 1,100-1,300 l/h. For small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems (including elevated systems).
Accessory for high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate of 1,100 to 1,300 l/h: the iSolar 400 is a water-driven disc brush with a working width of 400 mm. It is particularly suitable for cleaning small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems as it is lightweight and easy to handle. This means that elevated systems can also be cleaned quickly and conveniently.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|1100 / 1300
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Diameter (mm)
|400
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,5
Application areas
- Cleaning of solar panel systems