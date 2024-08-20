Nozzle kit for wet jet unit 040

Nozzle kit with wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert (type specific). For optimal Kärcher wet blasting attachment performance. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.115-000.0 | 4.115-006.0.

This nozzle kit improves the performance of the Kärcher wet blasting attachment. Consisting of wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.115-000.0 | 4.115-006.0.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,4
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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