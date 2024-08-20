Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 20 m, max. 250 bar

The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).

20 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes up to 220 bar (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Features and benefits
Very flexible high-pressure hose with rubber outer covering and braided steel
  • Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.
  • High wear resistance and long lifetime.
  • Pressure resistant up to 250 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 250
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Length (m) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,4
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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