Pipe cleaning nozzle

16 mm pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. Various jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.

Pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread, 16 mm diameter. Nozzle has different jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. Three of the four nozzle jets are tilted back at a 30° angle, one is front-facing. This allows the nozzle and hose to move through the pipe. Pipe cleaning nozzle with R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 16
Nozzle size ( ) 65
Screw thread R 1/8"
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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