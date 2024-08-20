The set contains 3 wiping cloths for the RCV 5 robotic vacuum cleaner. If the device is operated in wiping mode, the high-quality microfibre cloths ensure optimal cleaning results on all hard surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is well bound in addition to the vacuuming. Changing the cloths is extremely simple thanks to the velcro attachment.