Round brush kit with brass bristles

Round brush set with brass bristles for removing stubborn and ingrained dirt. Ideal for non-sensitive surfaces.

Round brush set with solid brass bristles for the effortless removal of stubborn dirt and encrustations - for example on the oven grate or hob. The sturdy metal bristles make the cleaning brushes a powerhouse among the steam cleaner brushes. Attention: Not suitable for sensitive surfaces such as wood or plastic.

Features and benefits
Brass brushes
  • Sturdy brushes for easy removal of stubborn dirt
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 40 x 26 x 26
Application areas
  • Barbecues
  • Oven
  • Even stubborn dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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