Suction tube, 2 x, NT, DN 35, 550 mm long, stainless steel, suitable for: NT 27/1, NT 30/1 Tact, NT 40/1 Ap, NT 48/1, NT 50/1 Tact

The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality stainless steel (DN 35 and 550 mm long each). For Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Material Stainless steel
Length (mm) 550
Colour silver
Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 551 x 80 x 39

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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