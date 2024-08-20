High-quality replacement nozzles for fast and simple nozzle changing. Contents: three pairs of nozzles for various pressure washer performance classes, one power nozzle for cleaning corners and edges in combination with the T 400, T 450 and T 550 surface cleaners, as well as two brackets for securing them in place. The replacement nozzles are suitable for the following accessories: T-Racer surface cleaners for the ranges K 2 to K 7 (excl. T 350), PC 20 gutter cleaner for the ranges K 3 to K 7, as well as chassis cleaner for the ranges K 2 to K 5.