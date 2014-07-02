Steam cleaners / Spray-extraction cleaners

Kärcher Spray extraction machines

Spray extraction machines

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Kärcher Steam cleaners/Steam vacuum cleaners

Steam cleaners/Steam vacuum cleaners

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Kärcher Carpet cleaners

Carpet cleaners

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