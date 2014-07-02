Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Kärcher Mounting kits for sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Mounting kits for sweepers and vacuum sweepers

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Kärcher Traction batteries

Traction batteries

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Kärcher Chargers

Chargers

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Kärcher Tyres, puncture-proof

Tyres, puncture-proof

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Kärcher Tyres

Tyres

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Kärcher Filters

Filters

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Kärcher Main sweeper roller

Main sweeper roller

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Kärcher Side brushes

Side brushes

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Kärcher Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous

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Kärcher Water spraying system

Water spraying system

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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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