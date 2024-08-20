Terry cloths, narrow

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: Five narrow high-quality cotton floor cleaning cloths.

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: The five narrow floor cleaning cloths, which are made from high-quality cotton, are perfect for use in combination with the standard floor nozzle on Kärcher steam cleaners. The robust steamer cloths are easy to attach to the floor nozzle, letting you work away. For the rigorous floor cleaning of all tiled, natural-stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Features and benefits
Floor cleaning cloth made from high-quality cotton
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 200 x 5

Videos

Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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