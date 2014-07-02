Triple nozzle, 045

Manually switchable triple nozzle with stainless steel nozzle. Robust, durable and resistant to dirt. Easy jet changeover between high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream with power nozzle contour (25°), and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors; low-pressure flat stream for cleaning agent suction and application. Connector M 18 × 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 300
Nozzle size ( ) 45
Temperature (°C) max. 80
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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