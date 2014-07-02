Triple nozzle, 060
Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector, low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18x1.5.
Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient changeover between high-pressure pencil jet (0°), high-pressure fan jet (25°) or low-pressure fan jet (40°). For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Nozzle size ( )
|60
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 80
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3