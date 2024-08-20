WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7, WV 8 squeegee blades (170 mm)

Replacement squeegee blades for streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces. Suitable for the narrow suction nozzles of our WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7 and WV 8 window vacs.

For permanently streak-free results: replace the 170 mm squeegee blade of the narrow suction nozzle quickly and simply. This is how your window vac cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free. Suitable for: WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7 and WV 8.

Features and benefits
Quick replacement of the squeegee blade.
  • For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Xtra!Flex® squeegee blade
  • The Xtra!Flex® silicone squeegee blade with innovative technology makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for use right up to the floor and edges.
  • The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 170 x 30 x 24
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Condensation
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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