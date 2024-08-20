WV 5 charging station and replacement battery

Set comprising charging station and exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP 10 Window Vacs.

Kit consisting of a charging station and spare battery for the WV 5 battery powered Window Vac. The spare battery and the complete battery powered Window Vac can both be charged and stored in the charging station.

Features and benefits
Replacement battery for endless cleaning
Convenient charger
Appropriate storage
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 132 x 50
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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