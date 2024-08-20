Floor deep cleaner RM 533
For thorough removal of old protective layers and stubborn dirt from stone, linoleum and PVC. For best results, use together with Kärcher care agents. Can also be used for normal cleaning of sealed parquet and cork. Note: not suitable for unsealed wooden surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|90 x 90 x 215
Product
- Thorough cleaning
- Removes old coatings
- Removes stubborn dirt
- Base for new coating
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P234 Keep only in original packaging.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
- P406 Store in a corrosion resistant container / container with a resistant inner liner.
Application areas
- Stone floors
- Linoleum floors
- PVC floors