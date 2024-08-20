Acidic (ph 0) and low-foam TankPro cleaner RM 870 from Kärcher for use with manual spray units, high-pressure cleaners and in cleaning stations for tank interior cleaning in the logistics, chemical and food industries. The powerful detergent powerfully and effectively removes mineral deposits such as lime, cement, rust and salts - thanks to corrosion inhibitors, it is very gentle on materials, even stainless steel and aluminium surfaces. Free of fragrances and dyes and temperature-stable up to 80 °C, the TankPro cleaner RM 870 is the ideal choice for thorough interior and exterior cleaning of tankers, silo containers and ISO containers and is also suitable for use on food-contact surfaces.