public transportation
In the field of public transportation, the significance of cleaning is that the operating environment needs to be cleaned to ensure the health of passengers, and the production and maintenance need to be operated safely through cleaning and ensuring facilities / vehicles. As a global clean technology market leader, Karcher provides a comprehensive solution to clean public environment and facilities and equipment maintenance, such as clean parts and clean production lines.
cleaning solutions of public transportation
industry solutions for railway
· 环境/污垢特点：
区域小，有异味；尿渍等酸性液体残留，腐蚀地面；人口流动大，人流密集，清洁后的水渍残留造成不便。
· 卡赫方案：
利用专业的卫生间全能清洁机AP 100/50 M：具备喷射（水或清洁剂）及吸水二合一功能，对卫生间设施墙面地面全覆盖清洁，一方面喷洒杀菌除异味清洁剂，消除异味，消除尿垢等残留物，同时通过机载吸水系统将污水回收至机载水箱中。
· 环境/污垢特点：
污垢清除后二次污染概率小，只需彻底清洗干净即可；注重一次完成/一遍而过的清洁效果，需采用转速更好压力更大的滚刷。
· 卡赫方案：
1. 高效快速的大型驾驶式洗地机B250：清洗宽度可达到110cm，速度最高6KM/H，采用专业叉车电池组，持续工作时间长达8小时以上；可设置限速，确保清洗效果。
2. 单机可进行盘刷滚刷互换：滚刷特别适用于深度清洗，转速高达1200转/ 分钟，转速及压力是盘刷的6-7倍，清洗效果显而易见。
3. Microfibre微纤维技术，省水&更佳效果：较常规刷子而言，其不规则纤维可深入地面细缝，达到更佳效果；纤维锁定的水量较常规多40-50%，更节省清洁剂和水。
· 环境/污垢特点：
人力及清洁设备难以企及，比如安检仪下方，轨道内，垃圾很难通过常规手段清除；污垢类型多为固体垃圾以及常年累月累积的灰尘。
· 卡赫方案：
1. 利用专业的吹风筒LB 850 BP，将常规手段难以企及的垃圾/灰尘吹出后再打理；
2. 大容量锂电池驱动，无需电源；无发动机噪音；
3. 在安检仪下方以及座位细缝里，利用该设备开展吹尘作业，效果十分明显。
cleaning solutions of metro
CUSTOMER CASE– KARCHER CHINA