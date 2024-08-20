AIR TREATMENT

A healthy life depends on every breath you take. Aiming to be the best performing home air purifier, Kärcher air purifier delivers superb cleaning performance thanks to the latest 360° big air circulation technology, which allows the air intake and discharge to the maximum efficiency. With different concentrated filters that are designed to meet any needs, the product is ready to capture PM 2.5, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, TVOC (total volatile organic compounds) and household odors. The smart mobile APP gives you the power to monitor and control your air quality from anywhere, anytime.