SWEEPERS

Sweeping like the professionals Sweeping can be so easy. With sweepers from Kärcher, footpaths, garage entrances and terraces can be cleaned quickly, conveniently and reliably. All outdoor areas will quickly shine with a new gleam – without the need for any strenuous bending over. No broom can match their cleaning performance.

Sweeping like the professionals

Benefits of sweepers.

Easy to operate

Easy sweeping without any effort or strain.

Flexible and comfortable

The push handle on the sweepers is height-adjustable and can be completely folded down great for storage.

Cleanliness in every detail

The long bristles on the side brushes also ensure thorough cleaning on edges.

Uncomplicated and compact

All of our sweepers can be stored compactly in a few simple steps: simply fold down the push handle and position the sweeper vertically. Done!

Easy disposal

The sweeping containers in Kärcher sweepers can be very easily removed for emptying – grab, lift, done! No contact with the dirt.

Stand-alone

The sweeping containers can be easily removed and are designed so that they can be safely set down.