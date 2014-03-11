Cordless electric brooms
Faster than a vacuum cleaner - more convenient than a brush Top performance in one device: the cordless electric broom is faster than a vacuum cleaner and more convenient than a broom. This means that you can easily clean dirt and dust off your floors – without any annoying cable or strenuous bending down.
0 Products
Highlights
Before dirt really starts to get on your nerves, the cordless electric broom provides a quick and convenient remedy. The height-adjustable and tiltable telescopic handle makes it possible to sweep floors clean in no time, even under very low-slung furniture.
- Flexible application possibilities thanks to brush replacement technology that's unique worldwide.
- Brush activation at the push of a button
- Standard brush and pet hair brush included
- Pet hair brush with innovative brush technology for fast and hygienic removal of pet hair from the pet hair brush
- Removable sweeping container
- Flexible uses thanks to battery technology
- Wall bracket for space-saving storage of the cordless electric broom
- Telescopic handle with parking position
- Ergonomic handle
- On/off foot switch for convenient operation