滴灌装置

园艺

MS100

CR7200

    Home & Garden

    Cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range are above all smaller than those in the Professional range. Kärcher's most famous device is the pressure washer, though the company also offers a variety of other cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range, including the steam cleaner and window vac. The Garden range mainly comprises watering systems, which are highly efficient and resource-conserving. Kärcher products therefore offer the right solution for any cleaning challenge.

    Kärcher Pressure washers

    Pressure washers

    Kärcher Watering systems

    Watering systems

    Kärcher Push Sweepers

    Push Sweepers

    Kärcher Vacuum cleaners

    Vacuum cleaners

    Kärcher Multi-functional vacuum cleaners

    Multi-functional vacuum cleaners

    Kärcher Robot vacuums and mops

    Robot vacuums and mops

    Kärcher Cordless electric brooms

    Cordless electric brooms

    Kärcher Cordless window vacs

    Cordless window vacs

    Kärcher Steam cleaners

    Steam cleaners

    Kärcher Steam vacuum cleaner

    Steam vacuum cleaner

    Kärcher Floor Cleaner

    Floor Cleaner

    Kärcher Mobile cleaning

    Mobile cleaning

    Kärcher Air treatment

    Air treatment

    Home & Garden Zubehör
    Home & Garden Reinigungsmittel
    ecologic frog 2015

    eco!ogic

    Yellow is the new green. Sustainability and environmental protection in the Home & Garden range.

    Händlersuche

    Retailer search

    Find your nearest stockist quickly and easily.

    Fragen und Antworten zu Produkten

    FAQs

    Questions and answers on our products.

    Anwendungstips

    Application tips

    Here you can find various tips and examples which will make your Kärcher cleaning devices easier to use.