Watering systems

SensoTimer ST6 eco!ogic - watering made easy.

The SensoTimer ST6 eco!ogic water timers from Kärcher start and stop watering automatically. This saves you the chore of watering by hand and leaves you more time to look after the garden or do other activities. A further advantage is that it uses precisely the volume of water that is actually required. The sensor measures the soil moisture and activates watering as soon as it falls below the specified moisture level. This ensures water is used only when absolutely necessary. This makes it both economical and environmentally friendly.

How does the ST6 eco!logic work?

The SensoTimer ST6 eco!ogic provides moisture-controlled watering. The included sensor measures the soil moisture and sends it wirelessly to the SensoTimer every 30 minutes. The SensoTimer has a choice of five moisture levels. Watering starts automatically at the next preset time if the soil moisture falls below the chosen level. Programming is easy thanks to the removable remote with five operation buttons. You can set up to two watering times per day. The maximum watering duration is 90 minutes. The eco!ogic function also allows the watering to be delayed for up to 7 days. Manual watering is possible at any time. The integrated stop button interrupts the watering programme for 24 hours. This means water is used only when absolutely necessary.

About the SensoTimer ST6 eco!ogic

The SensoTimer ST6 Duo eco!ogic allows two separate areas of the garden with separate moisture requirements to be watered.

About the SensoTimer ST6 Duo eco!ogic